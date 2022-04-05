Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

