Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,479 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

