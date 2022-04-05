Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

