Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
