Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.