Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $452.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

