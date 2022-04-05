Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

