6,042 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

