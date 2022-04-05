Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

