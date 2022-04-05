Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.66. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

