Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $153,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $445.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

