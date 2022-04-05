Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.38. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

