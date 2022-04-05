Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACB. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

TSE ACB opened at C$5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

