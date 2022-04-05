Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head to Head Survey

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 6.70 $119.68 million $1.84 12.24 Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.90 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.27

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 54.43% 11.87% 6.14% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39%

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

