Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

