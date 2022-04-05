Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.82 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

