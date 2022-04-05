Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 168,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.