Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 134,277 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,236.25 and a beta of 1.06. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,523 shares of company stock worth $81,860,623 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

