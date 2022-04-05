120,368 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HCA. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.21 and a 1-year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.