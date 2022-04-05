192,471 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Endava at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Endava by 17.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 1.02. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $139.47.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

