Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 212,769 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

