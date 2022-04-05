National Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,741 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

