Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.44 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

