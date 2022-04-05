National Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

