National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

