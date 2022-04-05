National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,194 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,086.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 363,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

