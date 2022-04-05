National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.27 million, a PE ratio of 242.73, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

