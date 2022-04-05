LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

