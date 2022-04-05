CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of KMX opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

