CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.45.
Shares of KMX opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.