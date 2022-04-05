LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graham by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Graham by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Graham by 18.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC opened at $606.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

