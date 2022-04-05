LSV Asset Management Sells 77,500 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 148,939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

EGY opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

