Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,591 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.