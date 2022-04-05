Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

