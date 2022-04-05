Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.