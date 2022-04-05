Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

