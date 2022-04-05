Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.