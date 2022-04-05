Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.
IJR stock opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
