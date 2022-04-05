$3.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to announce $3.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

