Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

