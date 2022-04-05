Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $12.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.