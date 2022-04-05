Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

