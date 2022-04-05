Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.36.
FOUR opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.