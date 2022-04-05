Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.36.

FOUR opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

