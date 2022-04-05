Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LKQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LKQ by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.