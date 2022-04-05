Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,012 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

