Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,012 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
