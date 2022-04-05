Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

