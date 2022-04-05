Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 271 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

