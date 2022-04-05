Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,496.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,491.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,660.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

