Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

