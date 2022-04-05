Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 789 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

