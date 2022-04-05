Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 116,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of LHCG opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

