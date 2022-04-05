Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,537 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CUK opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

