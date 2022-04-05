Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,537 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CUK opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $27.31.
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
