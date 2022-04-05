Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.